Texarkana Man Arrested for Viewing of Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, Agents with the ICAC Task Force and the Texarkana Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Orleans Street in Texarkana, seizing electronic devices and other evidence at the home of 38-year-old Jonathan McLean.

McLean was taken into custody at his place of employment and later transported to the Miller County Detention Center, charged with 100 Counts of Distributing, Possessing, or Viewing of Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child.