Main Street Texarkana to Host Investor Appreciation Party Thursday, February 26 at Cafe Lucille

Main Street Texarkana will honor the supporters who help drive downtown revitalization at its upcoming Investor Appreciation Party, scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026, from 6–8 PM at Café Lucille in historic Downtown Texarkana.

The evening will feature complimentary food and drinks, along with live music performed by 2 Pianos. This event is designed to celebrate the individuals, businesses, and partners whose investments strengthen Main Street Texarkana’s mission of fostering economic development through historic preservation.

“We look forward to gathering with the people who make our work possible and celebrating the momentum happening in our historic downtown,” said Main Street Texarkana director, Ina Mcdowell. “It’s also a great way for others to learn about what Main Street does and why our historic downtown is so important to the whole community.”

The evening also offers guests the chance to enjoy one of downtown’s most popular restaurants, Cafe Lucille. Guests are asked to RSVP by calling 903‑278‑6441 (option 5).

Main Street Texarkana is a non-profit organization dedicated to economic development through historic preservation, re-purposing, education, and community involvement. For more information, contact Main Street Texarkana at 903-278-6441 (option 5), email Events@mainstreettexarkana.org, or visit us online at www.MainStreetTexarkana.org for details about historic downtown Texarkana, TX-AR.