Free Tree Giveaway Returns March 7 with New Home Depot Location

Keep Texarkana Beautiful will host its 12th Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway at a new location this year, according to an announcement from the City of Texarkana, Texas.

The event will take place Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Home Depot parking lot near the Garden Center. The giveaway will end at 10 a.m. or when all seedlings have been distributed.

The City of Texarkana, Texas, Keep Texarkana Beautiful, Texas A&M Forest Service, and Bowie and Miller County Master Gardeners are partnering to distribute 1,000 bare root seedlings to the public. Volunteers will bring the seedlings to participants’ vehicles in a drive-through format.

All seedlings are native species selected by a certified arborist, including Cherrybark Oak, Baldcypress, Nuttall Oak, Pecan, and Shumard Oak. Information packets on planting and tree care will be provided.

For more information, contact Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901 or brooke.stone@texarkanatexas.gov. Updates are available on the Facebook Event Page.