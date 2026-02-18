Texarkana AR Board Honors Legislators, Approves Amtrak Lease at Monday Meeting

SPONSOR

The Texarkana, Arkansas Board of Directors recognized two local lawmakers and approved several resolutions during their rescheduled meeting Tuesday evening.

Legislative Awards

John Wilkerson, general counsel and legislative director for the Arkansas Municipal League, presented distinguished legislative awards to Representative Kittle-Dalby and Senator Hickey for their work during the 95th General Assembly.

Wilkerson praised Kittle-Dalby, who chairs the judiciary committee, for her work on district court legislation, calling it “a monumental effort” and noting “she never wavered.”

Senator Hickey was recognized for his diligence in vetting legislation for its impact on cities, particularly Texarkana. Wilkerson recalled Hickey pressing the question “are we sure this is best for the city?” during debate on a home garden bill, leading to changes in the final version.

Amtrak Secures Platform Access

The board unanimously approved a lease agreement allowing Amtrak to use approximately 1,080 square feet of the municipal parking lot at 219 East Front Street. The deal gives Amtrak a small ADA-accessible path from Front Street to the rail platform.

The five-year lease, at $1 per year with an optional five-year extension, comes after Amtrak was displaced from Union Station several years ago due to a partial roof collapse. Amtrak has since moved to online-only ticketing. The agreement includes an opaque fence between the access path and police department parking.

Demolition Liens, Overgrown Lots Draw Ward 2 Concerns

The board approved liens on seven demolished substandard structures and 47 overgrown lots maintained by the city.

Director Harris questioned the city’s priorities for condemning properties, noting that roughly 70 percent of demolitions over the past four to five years have been in Ward 2. He called again for a housing study, saying federal rehabilitation money is available but the city has not pursued it.

“Until you get the City Manager to want to get involved and do something about the housing situation in Ward 2 and throughout the city, it really ain’t going to work,” Harris said.

Harris also pointed out that 35 of the 47 overgrown lot liens were in Ward 2, and questioned why the city holds residents to a seven-day cleanup standard while city-owned properties sometimes go months without maintenance.

Other Business

A container home workshop is scheduled for February 26 at 6 p.m. in the board room.

The board discussed scheduling a workshop in March to revise the city’s food truck ordinance.

The next regular meeting is Monday, March 2.