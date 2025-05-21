Growth at TAMUT Creates New Jobs at University

Sponsor

It would be difficult to find one word to describe the current environment at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. There is growth everywhere you turn. Dozens of new academic programs are being developed and added. New facilities are springing to life around campus, and record enrollment continues semester after semester with no indication of slowing. The athletic department is adding new programs, on-campus venues, and preparing for the jump to NCAA Division II. The only word that comes to mind is ascendant. Everywhere you look, A&M-Texarkana is on the rise.

University growth is typically measured one way…enrollment. And while A&M-Texarkana is in the middle of an unprecedented period of enrollment increases, there is another benefit to the growth the university is experiencing- job creation. And those jobs are attracting not just people working in higher education, but from professional and executive positions in the private sector as well.

When the university added the Center for Financial Literacy and Investment (CFLI), it created a need for a talented director with business/financial sector experience. Jay Davis, an A&M-Texarkana alumnus with a successful career in the finance and banking industry, was the right fit. Jay is currently the Executive Director of Financial and Entrepreneurship Engagement at the university. Jay oversees the CFLI, but also hosts workshops about financial literacy, investing, saving, and taxes.

“While I enjoyed a fulfilling career in banking, the opportunity to contribute to the mission of higher education at TAMUT presented a unique and compelling direction,” said Davis. “What truly intrigued me was the university’s clear vision for growth and its deep commitment to serving the Texarkana region. There was a tangible energy and ambition to become a pivotal force in our community’s development. Furthermore, the leadership at TAMUT, including Dr. Alexander, clearly embodies this forward-thinking approach. His passion for the university’s potential and his commitment to its success created an environment that I found incredibly inspiring and a place where I felt my skills and experience in finance could make a significant impact in empowering individuals and fostering economic growth.”

Davis added that the sense of growth and opportunity at the university had an impact on his own personal professional development, having recently completed his MBA in Management from A&M-Texarkana. “The knowledge and insights gained through my MBA directly enhance my ability to lead the Center for Financial Literacy and Investment and to empower individuals across the region with the financial tools they need to succeed,” he said. “It’s a testament to the supportive and forward-thinking environment that drew me to TAMUT in the first place.”

The expansion of the physical campus and the need to effectively manage it gave rise to another newly created position, the Associate Vice-President for Operations. Fred Meisenheimer, former Chief Operations Officer at Texarkana Funeral Home, now holds that position.

“Texarkana has been my home for the past 20 years, and I remain deeply committed to this community,” said Meisenheimer. “I believe a strong, vibrant university can serve as a powerful catalyst for economic and social growth in a city like ours. At Texas A&M University–Texarkana, we are undertaking several ambitious initiatives that will result in a meaningful and lasting impact on the region. I am proud to contribute to the university’s progress and excited about the opportunities ahead for both TAMUT and the greater Texarkana community.”

Amber Lawrence, a Texarkana native with a successful career in the non-profit and development sectors has taken on the role of Senior Development Officer at A&M-Texarkana. “I have always had a passion for giving back to the community that has always been so good to me, so when the opportunity came to be part of TAMUT, it just felt like the right fit,” said Lawrence. “The energy on campus and the direction the university is heading really inspired me. It’s exciting to be part of something that’s making a real difference in our region. The university’s growth isn’t just about new buildings or programs—it’s about building a culture of innovation and purpose. I was intrigued by how TAMUT balances academic mission with strategic vision, and I saw a place where I could apply my experience to make a meaningful impact on students, faculty, and the broader community.”

As part of a collaborative economic and business development hub called The Assembly Line, Texas A&M University-Texarkana recently hired Dr. Brandy Eldridge to serve as the inaugural director of The Assembly Line. A business owner and former teacher who also has extensive non-profit experience, Eldridge will lead the new hub for entrepreneurs, business owners, and creative professionals.

“I’m incredibly passionate about the vision and purpose driving the growth and expansion at Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” Eldridge said. “It’s beyond inspiring to be part of an organization that’s not only fostering the next generation of leaders but also taking concrete and exciting steps to enhance our community.”

“For me, The Assembly Line project is a prime example of this. It’s more than just a business incubator; it’s about bringing together people with big dreams and providing them with the resources and support to turn those dreams into reality. This initiative will not only support the growth of new businesses and create a more vibrant economic ecosystem, but it will also offer our graduates and other local talent a compelling reason to stay and build their lives right here in Texarkana. That’s a powerful draw!”

Eldridge added that “the opportunity to be part of something extraordinary, to contribute to a project that will have a lasting and transformative impact on our workforce and the future of Texarkana,” was a key reason in taking on the new role.

The momentum at Texas A&M University–Texarkana is undeniable. Through strategic expansion, the university is not only creating new academic opportunities but also attracting seasoned professionals from across industries who are helping shape its future. A&M-Texarkana has become a catalyst of innovation, leadership, and regional impact. As the university continues its remarkable ascent, one thing is clear: Texas A&M University–Texarkana is not just growing—it is thriving, leading, and helping to give Texarkana and the surrounding region a brighter, stronger future.

