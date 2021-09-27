October is Full of Spooky Fun at the Texarkana Museums System

Advertisement

Join the Texarkana Museums System this October for tours, crafts, and more! TMS is offering two Twilight Tours on October 2 and 15; a “MoRH Macabre Scavenger Hunt” on October 2; and “Painting with a Treat” on October 16. Tickets are on Sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/ Events. For details, call 903-793-4831 or find us on FaceBook.

With the cooler weather, now is the perfect time for an outdoor tour. Join the Texarkana Museums System for the latest Twilight Tours, “The Talking Dead: Hillcrest Cemetery,” Saturday, October 2 beginning at 7:00 p.m. and “Death and Dying in the Victorian Era” on Friday, October 15 beginning at 7:00 p.m. Living History performers will bring Texarkana History to life. Tickets are $15 per person or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events or call 903-793-4831.

The "Talking Dead" tour will revisit the historic Hillcrest Cemetery on October 2.

“We’re excited to offer this guided tour of Hillcrest Cemetery again,” says TMS Board President, Velvet Cool. “We will be introducing new performances and new stories to tell.”

Next is “Death and Dying in the Victorian Era,” an evening walking tour of downtown Texarkana, featuring sites that relate to the Victorian Era’s burial procedures. An exhibit about 19th Century mourning customs at the P. J. Ahern Home will cap off the tour.

“We will have the Ahern Home parlor set up in the style of a Victorian Era house of mourning,” explains TMS Curator, Jamie Simmons. “The Victorians had dozens of rules governing how to mourn properly and how to handle a deceased loved one. The exhibit will include some slightly strange items such as hair jewelry and locally made coffins.”

“Death and Dying” is scheduled for October 15 beginning at 7:00 p.m. Both walking tours are wheelchair friendly. Tickets are on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events.

In addition to the upcoming walking tours, TMS is offering a “MoRH Macabre Scavenger Hunt” at the Museum of Regional History on October 2 beginning at 10 a.m. Admission is just $5 per person or free for TMS Members.

“The scavenger hunt will take place in the Museum and focuses on artifacts that are, frankly, a little creepy. History could be sinister!” says TMS Curator, Jamie Simmons.

If you like a hint of spooky with your crafting, then Join us at the Ace of Clubs House for “Painting with a Treat!” Participants will paint their own spooky portrait of the Ace of Clubs House museum under the guidance of artist Richard “Richart” Cramer. Tickets are $25 and include all tools and supplies needed to complete the painting.

The Texarkana Museums System operates the Museum of Regional History, Discovery Place Interactive Museum, The Ace of Clubs House, and the P. J. Ahern Home in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. TMS hosts programs, exhibits, and community events every weekend of the month. For more information about these or future events, please call 903-793-4831, visit www.TexarkanaMuseums.org or find us on FaceBook.