Texarkana woman charged with arson, animal cruelty

A woman accused of intentionally setting a fire in a Texarkana, Arkansas, apartment resulting in the death of a dog trapped inside has been charged with arson and aggravated animal cruelty in Miller County.

Timetra Shawnta Johnson, 21, allegedly set a fire in an apartment in the Orleans Apartments at 2400 E. 24th Street on Aug. 4, according to probable cause documents. Witnesses allegedly reported seeing Johnson climb from a window of the residence as smoke was observed billowing from the same apartment.

Texarkana, Arkansas, Fire Marshal James Wall investigated the suspicious fire. Witness statements and video surveillance were allegedly used to identify Johnson as the suspect.

Johnson has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty in connection with a pet dog which allegedly died in the apartment fire.

Johnson is charged with arson involving damage of at least $15,000 but less than $100,000. If convicted she faces 6 to 20 years in prison and could be fined up to $15,000. If convicted of aggravated animal cruelty, Johnson faces up to 6 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Johnson is currently in the Miller County jail. Her bond is set at $30,000.

