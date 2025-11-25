Paying the Price for the Pumpkin Spice at the 12th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Dash

Sponsor

The 12th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Dash is set to take place this Thanksgiving morning at Spring Lake Park, bringing together hundreds of community members of all ages for a morning of fitness, fun, and giving back.

This year’s event theme is “Paying the Price for the Pumpkin Spice” and proudly welcomes over 400 registered participants, ranging from as young as 2 years old to 85, showcasing the community’s spirit and commitment to health and wellness.

Participants will enjoy a festive and family-friendly atmosphere as they trot through Spring Lake Park, with the Kids Fun Dash providing a special opportunity for our youngest runners to join the celebration.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Community Healthcore Foundation, supporting vital programs that assist individuals facing mental illnesses, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as supporting Veterans in our communities.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming support from our community,” said Patti Brady, Community Development Specialist and Event Organizer. “The Turkey Trot is more than just a race — it’s a way to come together, promote healthy living, and make a positive impact on the lives of many.”

Participants and spectators are encouraged to arrive early, wear festive Thanksgiving attire, and enjoy post-race festivities.

For more information, visit www.communityhealthcore.com/foundation or email events@communityhealthcore.com.