Bail At $100K For Texarkana Man, 63, Accused Of Assaulting Roommate, 68

TEXARKANA, Texas–A 63-year-old Texarkana, Texas, man is being held in the Bowie County jail in connection with an alleged assault that left a 68-year-old man in need of an ambulance.

Larry Don Nolen is accused of using a weapon described by his one-time roommate as a “white rod” to beat the man about the head, leaving him bloody and in need of immediate medical attention earlier this month, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police were called to a house in the 2000 block of W. 9th St. on the afternoon of Nov. 6 to find a man sitting on a porch whose face was bleeding and cut. The 68-year-old man reportedly told police that Nolen, who had been living with him for about a month, had beaten him with a “white rod” while both men were inside the house.

The injured man made it to the home of a neighbor who called 911. He was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Police were uncertain as to what the injured man meant by a “white rod” but considered that it might be a household item, like a broomstick. Officers arrested Nolen at a residence close to that of the woman who called police. They were unable to locate the weapon described by the injured man.

Nolen allegedly made statements on his way to jail that indicated he believed the injured man had threatened him by saying, “Wait until you go to sleep,” prompting the assault.

Nolen faces two to twenty years in prison if convicted of aggravated assault.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.