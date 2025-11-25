Texarkana Texas Fire Department Launches Replacement of Severe Weather Warning Sirens

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas Fire Department (TTFD) will begin replacing ten outdoor warning sirens this week as part of a major update to the city’s severe weather alert system.

In March, the City Council approved the replacement of ten outdoor warning sirens. TTFD is partnering with Omni Warn to safely deactivate outdated equipment and install the new system from Federal Signal. The project is expected to take approximately 2–4 weeks, depending on weather conditions.

TTFD reminds residents that outdoor warning sirens should not be relied on as the sole source of severe weather information. Sirens are designed primarily to alert people who are outside to seek shelter and check trusted weather sources for more information.

Texarkana, Texas Fire Chief Chris Black says he welcomes these upgrades and the increased level of safety they will bring to residents across the community.

“This upgraded system will give Texarkana stronger coverage, clearer sound, and more reliable technology that performs even in the most challenging conditions,” said Chief Black. “When you hear these new sirens, residents can trust they’re giving the earliest warning we can provide and are designed to work hand-in-hand with the digital tools people rely on today.”

During the transition period, residents are encouraged to sign up for the city’s emergency alert system, Hyper-Reach (formerly CodeRED). Hyper-Reach provides mass notifications for emergencies, critical events, and urgent situations. Once registered, users will receive National Weather Service alerts for tornadoes, severe weather, and hazardous winter conditions. Because the system uses the subscriber’s address, notifications are delivered only to those who are directly in the path of a dangerous storm.

Learn more and sign up at: www.texarkanatexas.gov/582/Stay-Informed

For more information, contact the Texarkana Texas Fire Department at (903) 798-3994.