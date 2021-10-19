Julia Elizabeth Coston

Advertisement

Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Julia Elizabeth Caldwell Coston passed away at the age of ninety.

Julia was born December 8, 1930, in Titus County Texas to Fred W. and Vadie Banks Caldwell. She graduated from New Boston High School in 1948. In 1949 Julia married Marvin Rackley and they raised two children, Elizabeth, and Robert. Following Marvin’s death in 1971, Julia married Rufus M. Coston and continued to live in New Boston until 2016 when she moved to Fort Worth to be nearer family.

Julia enjoyed a large extended family and loved spending time with them. She had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor, she was loyal to her friends, and a long-time and faithful member of Westside Missionary Baptist Church in New Boston.

Julia had a gift for growing things. Her former home in New Boston was evidence of her green thumb with an abundance of flowers and trees. She spent many hours in her yard gardening, sitting with her dogs, bird watching, and feeding the squirrels.

Julia was preceded in death by her husband Rufus (2015), her son Robert Rackley (2015), and her brother Charles Caldwell (2005). She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Liz & Sonny Arnold (Justin, TX); her stepdaughter, stepson-in-law and grandson, Shelia and David Tate & Bryce Tate (Nicholasville, KY); her granddaughter, grandson-in-law, Melissa & J.P. Kistler (Roanoke, TX) and great granddaughters Addison Kistler (Roanoke, TX) and Arden Kistler (Keller, TX). She also included and welcomed as part of her family step granddaughters, Sarah Arnold (Puyallup, WA) and Meredith Arnold Deemer (Granbury, TX), and their six children. Julia loved visiting with several surviving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of Julia’s life will be Saturday, October 23, 2021, Bates-Rolf Chapel, New Boston with visitation at 1:00, service at 2:00.

