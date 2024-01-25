Pleasant Grove Student’s Artwork To Be Displayed Inside Texas State Capitol

Sponsor

Original artwork submitted by Pleasant Grove High School 12th-grade student Addison Spencer, will be on display in the lower rotunda of the Texas State Capitol Building and the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum throughout the month of March in celebration of Youth Art Month (YAM).

Spencer’s sculpture is titled “Caught on a Red Line”.

March is Youth Art Month, a nationally recognized program that emphasizes the value of art education for all children, encourages support for quality school art programs, and promotes the importance of art appreciation for all people. Sponsored in Texas by the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA), the state has been a leader in Youth Art Month celebrations since the program began in 1961.

Throughout the month of March, the Museum’s Third Floor Rotunda is home to an exhibition of over 100 original pieces of student artwork created by K-12 students from across the state. Visitors will enjoy an exhibit that showcases the talents and self-expression of the students of Texas.