AHS Cheer Squad Secures Top Ten Spot at NCA Nationals

Over 400 schools from across the nation gathered in Dallas, Texas, for one of high school’s premier competitions, the NCA High School Nationals. Among the outstanding competitors was the Arkansas High School Cheer Team, who not only participated but secured a spot in the Top Ten.

The AHS Cheer squad showcased their skills in the Game Day portion of the competition held on January 20th-21st. Competing in a challenging division that included 25 teams from states such as New York, Massachusetts, Oregon, Missouri, and more. Arkansas High School demonstrated exceptional skill and spirit. The achievement was not only the result of their dedication but also a journey that began during the 2023 NCA Summer Camp, where Arkansas High School earned a bid to Nationals. Coached by Megan Brown and Crystal Lott, the team exhibited teamwork and dedication throughout the competition.

In addition to their hard work, the success of Arkansas High Cheer was made possible by the generous support of their sponsors. The team extends deepest gratitude to their National Level Sponsors: Graphic Packaging and Shorty’s Donuts and Diner. Further support came from Arkansas Level Sponsors: Red River Credit Union, Nash Electric Co., Diamond Bank, Orr Chevrolet, Artex Electric, and Texarkana Level Sponsors: Carl Culwell Shelter Insurance, H&R Block, JVC Remodeling, Craver Legacy Framing, Oaklawn Rotary-Texarkana, and Commercial National Bank.