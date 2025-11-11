Restaurant Review: Korean Barbecue from Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi

Sponsor

Have you had a chance to go by and try Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi at 121 N. Richmond Road lately? In addition to their regular menu, they are now featuring Korean Barbecue.

I had the opportunity to try it out for myself recently, and it was an outstanding meal. What I liked most was the unique smokeless table-top habatiche grill and the wide selection of fresh (ready-to-cook) meats with house-made condiments and sides.

Let your server know you are interested in trying the Korean Barbecue. You will be seated at one of their several smokeless table-top hibachi grills. Once you place your order, fresh condiments and sauces arrive at your table in a matter of moments, soon followed by plates of raw meats ready to be cooked.

Your server will set up the grill: removing the tabletop cover, turning on the electric grill, and setting the temperature.

Now it’s time to start grilling! I didn’t know where to start, finally deciding on the thinly sliced brisket. Sizzle, sizzle! As soon as the meats hit the perfectly heated surface, the aroma captivates. Fans along the side of the grill allow for a smokeless experience. After just a few moments, the brisket was ready. I grabbed a lovely, crisp leaf of lettuce, wrapped it around the meat, added some spicy kimchi, and then dipped it into one of the three house-made sauces.

One of the things I liked most was how healthy this dinner was.

I have been trying to lose and keep weight off. Korean Barbecue is perfect for someone who wants to eat lean with fewer empty calories.

Korean Barbecue is best shared with two or more, but one person can absolutely order anything they want. You will get a portion for two and cook all the meat—eat what you want and take the rest to go. Add some fried rice or other sides and make something new at home.

Clearly, I recommend Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi, now featuring Korean Barbecue. If you haven’t experienced it, make plans to do so. Get a few friends together and go try something new in Texarkana. They are open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., located next to PetSmart.