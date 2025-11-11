Sponsor

Norman “Bo” Castleman went to his home in Glory on Monday, November 10, 2025, at his home. He was born on January 26, 1951, to Henry and Effie Castleman (Burchfield) in Gurdon, AR. He grew up in Lewisville, AR, and attended Lewisville Schools. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Texarkana, AR.

Bo earned his Bachelor of Science in Education from Southern State College (SAU), where he met and married the love of his life in 1973. They had a daughter in March of 1977. Bo received his Master of Religious Education in 1982 from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in New Orleans, LA.

Bo has worked in numerous job roles throughout his life. He’s been an analyst, a warehouse supervisor, a correctional officer, and a Chaplain. His favorite was chaplain, because he got to visit with people and tell them about his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His life verse was Isaiah 40:31, “Those that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles. They shall run and not grow weary; they shall walk and not faint.”

Bo was a devoted husband and loving father, and a family man. He made sure that anyone he encountered knew about Jesus and how much He loves us.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Effie Castleman; his parents-in-law, Harold and Nelda Thompson; a brother, Milton Castleman; a sister, Judy Cash; three brothers-in-law, Tilman “Dago” Nichols, Mack Lester, and Kevin Thompson; numerous aunts and uncles; three nieces; a nephew; two great-nephews; and his little lap buddy, Micah.

He is survived by his wife, L. Denise Castleman, of Texarkana, TX; a daughter, Katrena Roach (Quincy), of Texarkana, TX; a brother, Roy Burdine (Connie) of McKinney, TX; three sisters, Glenda Nichols (Springhill, LA), Mary Richards of Gravette, AR, and Melinda Hicks (Bobby), of Springhill, LA; a brother-in-law, Steven Thompson (Sherry), of Gladstone, MO; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous aunts/uncles, nieces/nephews, and cousins.

The family wishes to thank the CNAs, Nurses, Chaplain, and administrators with Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Care for taking such great care of Bo while we battled Alzheimer’s.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 24, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas.