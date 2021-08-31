Safety Features to be Added to Area Highways

Forty-one highways in Northeast Texas on schedule for new features

Safety features in the form of texturized centerlines and shoulders will be added to 41 area highways during coming months, according to plans approved in August by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“We are looking at installing texturized pavement methods to centerline areas of these highways to help prevent crossover crashes and along the shoulders to prevent run-off-the-road crashes,” said Rebecca Wells, Director of Traffic Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta. “The texturized pavement methods make noise when vehicle tires run over them, alerting drivers that they are getting out of their traffic lane.”

Strip-A-Zone of Grand Prairie was awarded the contract for the construction on these projects with a bid of $3.5 million.

Work on the projects should begin in October of this year and take about 10 months to complete, Wells said.

Highways scheduled to receive the improvements are: