Sarah For Governor Announces Miller County Coordinator: County Judge Cathy Harrison

Advertisement

As part of their statewide county coordinator rollout across all 75 counties, the Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Governor campaign announced County Judge Cathy Harrison will serve as the Miller County coordinator.

“The backbone of every campaign is a strong grassroots team, and I am honored to have County Judge Cathy Harrison from Miller County by my side in the fight for freedom,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “Together, we will continue to carry my message of bold reforms and opportunity for all to every corner of Arkansas. I am thankful for the tremendous grassroots support across the state as we work to take Arkansas to the top.”

