On July 18, 1956, Ms. Rebecca Jane Hill was born to the late Calvin and Odessa Hill in Texarkana, Arkansas.

She united with Canaan Baptist Church at a young age where she remained a loyal member until her passing.

After graduating from Arkansas High School in 1974, she continued her education at Southern Arkansas University where she graduated with an Associated Degree in Science majoring in Nursing. She also pledged in the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She continued to be a Nurse something that she loved until her health failed.

She was a mother to all she met. After no longer being able to work, Becky continued to do what she loved, taking care of people, and putting their needs before hers. She loved going to different Thrift Stores collecting things. Her grandchildren were everything to her. She was” Mama Becky” to everyone who encountered her and had a smile that you could not resist.

Rebecca departed this life on October 14, 2021. She will be truly missed by the young and old.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, grandmother and three aunts.

She leaves to cherish her memories:



Two Daughters: Ashta Lashonda French, Nash TX

Natasha Eulelia French, Texarkana, TX

Brother: Calvin Michael (Charlotte) Hill, Waco, TX

Five Grandchildren: Natressha Nard, Cheslyn Arnett, Kiyran French-Black

Demetric Bradley, Jr.

Nessian French



Niece: Ebony (Allen) Tuner, Dallas, TX

Nephew: Steven Hill, Dallas, TX

Two Special Friends: Lois Riley

Vette Vaughn



And a host of other family and friends.

Visitation Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary.

Graveside services are Monday, October 25, 2021, at 11:00 AM at New Zion Cemetery (Trigg) Texarkana, AR with Pastor Feddie Smith, Eulogist. Interment is under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

Masks are Required.

