September is Hunger Action Month – Working Together to Raise Awareness on Hunger in America.

September is Hunger Action Month, and across the nation, food banks are encouraging their communities to help end hunger. Harvest Regional Food Bank will kick off National Hunger Action Month on Tuesday, August 26th, with their annual Hunger Action Luncheon, taking place at noon at Williams Memorial United Methodist Church. Featuring keynote speaker: Arkansas State Representative, DeAnn Vaught. The luncheon will honor special friends, volunteers, sponsors, and will name the Hunger Hero of the Year. Tickets for the luncheon are $10 and reservations can be made by calling 870-774-1398 or e-mail development@hrfb.org.

According to Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO of Harvest Regional Food Bank, September is a time to bring special awareness to the issue of food insecurity and to inspire others to take action throughout the year. “Both Texas and Arkansas have some of the highest rates of food insecurity in the nation, especially in children under the age of 18. These are our neighbors; the people we live with, work with, and attend school with.”

Food insecurity in America has reached its highest rate in over a decade, reaching over 47 million people facing hunger, including 14 million children. Of the communities Harvest Regional Food Bank serves, we see food insecurity range from 14% in Bowie County to a high of 18% in Nevada County.

Learn more about how you can take action by visiting HarvestRegionalFoodBank.org/hunger-action-month/

About Harvest Regional Food Bank

Harvest Regional Food Bank is the Feeding America food bank serving Bowie County, TX, as well as Miller, Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Pike, Nevada, and Columbia Counties, in southwest Arkansas. Our mission is to eliminate hunger through food distribution, education, and advocacy. Formed in 1989 as a local food rescue organization, Harvest Regional Food Bank now serves as the area’s primary hunger relief provider, distributing over 4 million pounds of food in 2024 to approximately 100 partner churches, shelters, and healthcare partners. In more rural and underserved areas, the Food Bank serves food-insecure communities, with over 35 Mobile Pantry distributions. Harvest Regional Food Bank addresses childhood and family hunger through our backpack food and school pantry programs on over 40 primary, high school, and college campuses and also serves neighbors aged 55 and over through our Senior Food Box program. More information can be found at www.harvestregionalfoodbank.org or by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/harvesttxk.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit www.FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.