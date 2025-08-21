Hope Man Accused Of Threatening Witness In Pending Assault Case

Sponsor

HOPE, Ark–A Hope, Ark., man has been formally charged in Hempstead County with intimidating a witness for allegedly threatening the alleged victims in a pending assault case.

My’Quan Ja’Kolan Sorrells, 21, was free on bond when he allegedly used his car to block in a couple’s car at the Paradise Quick Stop convenience store in Hope on May 3, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.

The couple had their three young children with them when Sorrells allegedly got out of his car and said, “Aye, y’all remember me,” and “I ain’t got it on me right now but on blood I need y’all to go drop them charges,” the affidavit said.

Investigators noted that “got it on me” is a slang phrase used to reference a person armed with a gun.

About ten months before that alleged incident, the couple had been travelling July 10, 2024, with a small child a little after 8 p.m. when a man, later identified as Sorrells, pulled up alongside them before getting out of his car with a handgun, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The couple reported that they sped away and pulled into the Paradise Quick Stop where the wife went into the store to call police. While the husband and the child waited in the car, Sorrells allegedly pulled up. The wife reported that she ran from the store and got back in the car with her family.

The couple allegedly managed to pull away and drive to the Hope Police Department but reported that Sorrells had exited his car at the convenience store armed with a gun.

A motive for Sorrells’ allegedly threatening behavior toward the family is unclear.

Police arrested Sorrells on a warrant for aggravated assault in connection with the July 2024 interaction with the family a few days later. At the time, he allegedly had a Glock handgun in the pocket of his hoodie which was loaded with 13 rounds, the affidavit said.

Officers allegedly found marijuana and THC gummies in Sorrells’ possession as well.

Sorrells was arrested on the aggravated assault charge and additional charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and drug possession were added.

After the alleged threats to the family to drop the aggravated assault charges in May, prosecutors in Hempstead County filed a motion seeking to revoke Sorrells’ bond which was granted by Circuit Judge Joseph Short on May 8.

If convicted of aggravated assault in connection with the July 2024 incident, Sorrells faces up to six years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. If convicted of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, Sorrells could receive 10 to 40 years or life in prison, court records show.

If convicted of intimidating a witness, Sorrells faces five to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000.

Sorrells is represented by Garnett Norwood. He is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing before Judge Short in October.