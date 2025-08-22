Gerald D. Green

Sponsor

Gerald Green at the age of 57 passed away on August 6, 2025, in Los Angelos, CA.

Gerald was born to his parents Theodore and Thelma Green on January 23, 1968, in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Gerald loved his family. In our family we grew up, side by side and were around each other all the time. So, in later years, he often spoke about how much it hurt him that he couldn’t be with his family more often than he wanted.

While growing up Gerald’s favorite things to do were bike riding, playing basketball, climbing trees and watching cartoons. Also, like all of us, Gerald loved to eat Moma’s cooking. So much so that you better not be late to the table, if you understand what I’m saying. “First come, First served” was created for Gerald.

Gerald loved hard and played hard. He was very competitive and could not stand to lose. Because if you lost in our family you heard about it. No excuses and crying were not allowed. Everyone didn’t get a trophy you either won, or you lost. So, he would try to do tricky things during our times playing together to ensure he wouldn’t lose.

Gerald was a survivor. He was gritty and tough. He feared no one and would not back down when challenged. He was a restless nomad who appeared to always be in search of something else or something more. He continually was on the move to one place or the next. Hopefully, he has finally found what he was in search of. Rest in Love my brother.

Gerald was preceded in death by his Father Theodore Juleous Green II, Mother Thelma Green, his brothers David Butler, Jackie Butler, Ray Green and Gary Green.

Gerald is survived by his siblings; Wesley Butler, Timothy Green, Millie Butler, Glen Green, Theodore Green III, Dormonda Green, Royce Green, Donnie Green, Nieces and Nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 30, 2025 at Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.