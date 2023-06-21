SignatureCare ER Breakfast of Champions First Responders Drive-Thru Breakfast this Friday

First responders are invited to SignatureCare for a drive-thru thank you breakfast to get the morning started right!

Sponsor

First responders are encouraged to join SignatureCare Emergency Center, Texarkana, TX, for a delightful morning of appreciation and gratitude at the Breakfast of Champions drive-thru event Friday, June 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at SignatureCare Emergency Center – Texarkana 2001 Mall Drive Texarkana, TX (Google Map).

This event is open to Texarkana police, fire and rescue, and EMTs in uniform or with department identification.

As a heartfelt thank you for their unwavering dedication and selfless service, SignatureCare invites our local heroes to indulge in a delectable spread of kolaches, donuts, piping-hot coffee, fresh fruit, and refreshing orange juice.

From the moment the heroes arrive, they will be greeted with warm gestures of appreciation and respect. SignatureCare’s dedicated staff will ensure a seamless experience as they serve up an assortment of mouthwatering kolaches, freshly brewed coffee, a tempting array of donuts, and fresh, juicy fruit. And what better way to quench a thirst than with chilled, revitalizing orange juice?

This event is a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, a small token of appreciation for the invaluable contributions made by local first responders. SignatureCare recognizes their dedication, bravery, and commitment to the well-being of our community, and this drive-thru breakfast serves as a humble way to express our admiration and support.

SignatureCare Emergency Center would like to thank Farmer’s Bank & Trust and 103.9 The Pig for their generous donations to help make this event a success!