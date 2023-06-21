PGISD Superintendent Chad Pirtle Named Region 8 Superintendent of the Year

Sponsor

Pleasant Grove Independent School District is proud to announce that Superintendent Chad Pirtle has been honored as the Region 8 Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB). This prestigious award recognizes Mr. Pirtle’s exceptional leadership and his unwavering commitment to providing an outstanding education for the students of Pleasant Grove ISD.

The TASB Superintendent of the Year award program identifies administrators who exhibit strong leadership skills, work diligently to enhance the quality of education in their school districts, engage the community in educational initiatives, and foster positive relationships among teachers and staff members. Mr. Pirtle’s remarkable achievements in these areas have positioned him as an exemplary educational leader in our region.

Under Mr. Pirtle’s guidance, Pleasant Grove ISD has seen remarkable growth and success. His visionary approach, coupled with his dedication to collaboration and innovation, has propelled the district to new heights of achievement. From cultivating strong partnerships with parents, community organizations, and local businesses to championing the pursuit of high-level learning for all students, Mr. Pirtle’s impact on Pleasant Grove ISD is truly transformative.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Pirtle remarked, “It is an incredible honor to be recognized as the Region 8 Superintendent of the Year. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Pleasant Grove ISD school community, including our administrators, teachers, staff, and students. Together, we are building a strong educational foundation for our community.”

Ross Sarine, President of the Pleasant Grove ISD School Board, praised Mr. Pirtle’s exceptional leadership and personal qualities. “Mr. Pirtle stands out for his commitment to excellence and his ability to unify a large organization of people to achieve that standard, all in the interest of achieving high levels of learning for ALL students. He is a great educational leader, but he’s an even better husband, father, and person.”

Mr. Pirtle will represent the region in the 2023 Superintendent of the Year state competition.

