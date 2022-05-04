Tacos 4 Life Hosts MobilePack in Texarkana

Advertisement

Tacos 4 Life, an Arkansas-grown taco restaurant with a mission to end world hunger, will be hosting a unique MobilePack volunteer experience as people of all ages and walks of life join together for one cause: to pack meals for starving children around the world. For every meal purchased at Tacos 4 Life, one meal is donated to its nonprofit partner Feed My Starving Children. Volunteers at the MobilePack event will be packing 100,000 – 125,000 meals that have been raised by eating at Tacos 4 Life.

This volunteer experience is taking place Friday, May 6 at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center 5200 Convention Center Plaza Dr Texarkana, AR 71854, from 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm, and 6:30 – 8:30 pm; Saturday, May 7 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm, and 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm.

Reserve your packing time today at FMSC.org/Tacos4Life.

About Tacos 4 Life

At Tacos 4 Life we believe every child deserves to run, grow and play without feeling the agony of hunger. In 2009, co-founders Austin and Ashton Samuelson learned that more than 18,000 children die worldwide each day due to hunger-related causes. Austin and Ashton saw world hunger as a solvable problem, leading them to develop a brand where guests come together to create a world where starvation no longer exists.

Tacos 4 Life opened its first location in Conway, AR in 2014. For every taco, salad, quesadilla, rice bowl, or nachos that are sold, 24 cents is donated to Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), Tacos 4 Life’s nonprofit partner. Since 2014, Tacos 4 Life has expanded to new states and communities across the country. As the brand continues to grow, the mission to end world hunger remains the same and the guests continue to make it possible.

Tacos 4 Life is located in Arkansas, Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee. To learn more, visit the Tacos 4 Life website and connect with Tacos 4 Life on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Feed My Starving Children

Every year, millions of children die from preventable causes such as pneumonia, diarrhea, malaria and undernutrition. Hunger is still causing nearly half of deaths in children under 5 years old. From this data, we estimate at least 6,200 children die each day from causes related to undernutrition. This is heartbreaking.

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) believes hope starts with food. As a Christian nonprofit, FMSC is dedicated to seeing every child whole in body and spirit. FMSC works with food distribution partners that stay with communities for the long haul, empowering them to move from relief to development.

FMSC meals are developed by food science and nutrition professionals to supplement nutritional needs and reduce problems with malnutrition. Nutrition allows children to grow, thrive and develop to their full potential.

