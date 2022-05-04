Industrial can opener allegedly used in workplace dispute

Advertisement

A 60-year-old man who allegedly used an industrial can opener to smash the windows of his former manager’s car is facing a felony criminal mischief charge in Bowie County.

Russell Traylor allegedly grabbed the can opener after being terminated from his job on April 20 at the Lunch Box at 503 S. Robison Road in Texarkana, Texas, according to court documents. Traylor allegedly became upset and left the business with the can opener.

Traylor allegedly used the can opener to damage his former manager’s red 2010 Cadillac CTS by hitting the car and smashing windows.

The damage to the car is estimated at $5,662.98.

Traylor was released from the Bowie County jail on a $15,000 bond.

