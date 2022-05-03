Arrests Made in Deer Lease Burglary

Advertisement

On April 29th, 2022, Miller County Deputies responded to a breaking or entering call for service located at a deer lease on the North end of Miller County. Reports indicated that the suspect’s forced entry into several campers on the property. The suspects took multiple firearms, several thousand dollars’ worth of hunting clothing and equipment, along with three ATV utility vehicles.

On May 1st, 2022, at approximately 2:45 AM, Miller County Deputies observed suspect Jarrod Welch leaving his residence, operating one of the ATVs that was stolen from the property. Deputies made contact with Mr. Welch and placed him into custody, during a search of Mr. Welch’s person, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

The Miller County Criminal Investigation Division was notified, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence of Jarrod Welch. Detectives recovered numerous stolen items at the residence, which was occupied by Amanda Woodle, who was taken into custody.

The suspects are currently being held at the Miller County Detention Center pending arraignment.

The Criminal Investigation Division is asking for any additional information and the whereabouts of a third suspect who is still at large on an active felony warrant. White Male Charles Damon Ziska. Please contact Lieutenant Grigsby at (870-774-3001).

