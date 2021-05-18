TexAmericas Center Celebrates Roof Placement

Advertisement

Recently the TexAmericas Center hosted an event to celebrate putting the roof onto its 150,000 square foot spec building. The placing of the roof signified a significant milestone in the construction of the spec building, which is expected to be fully completed this summer.

TexAmericas Center broke ground for the spec building last November, which was the first new building constructed in the industrial park in 15 years. The spec building will provide potential tenants with a space that has key required features and will be ready for immediate occupancy once it is completed this summer.