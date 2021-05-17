U of A Hope-Texarkana Announces Outstanding Faculty Member of the Year

Advertisement

Each year the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana honors an outstanding faculty member. UAHT is proud to announce that this year’s winner is Charlie Scoggins. Scoggins has been employed at the college as a welding instructor for over forty years. He also serves as the sponsor for the Multi-cultural student organization on campus.

According to his nomination letter, Charlie is dedicated to his welding students and the college. He works to make sure his department is in top shape. He takes pride in working at UAHT and is always mindful of reports and deadlines. Even with having to navigate a new smartphone and Workday, he still managed with a laugh!

When everything started shutting down in March because of COVID, Charlie was still at the college working on labs with students to ensure they could finish the semester, despite the risk to himself. His long-time dedication to this campus is something to admire.

Please join the UAHT family in thanking Charlie Scoggins for his dedication to serving students at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.