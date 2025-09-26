Texarkana College Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Festival on September 30th from 11AM-1PM

Sponsor

Texarkana College will host its annual Hispanic Heritage Month Festival on Tuesday, September 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the field between the Administration Building and the Business & Computer Technology Center. The event is free and open to the public, inviting students, employees, and the community to join in a celebration of Hispanic heritage, food, music, and traditions.

Festival highlights include:

FREE chips and salsa and FREE tacos for the first 100 students, provided by Juanito’s Food Truck.

Community Vendors selling dozens of Hispanic goods and foods (bring cash to shop local).

Games, live music, candy, and prizes for all ages.

Performances from Red Lick ISD and Voices of Leaders – Nash

Bounce houses, giveaways, and free T-shirts.

Snow cones and Popcorn

A lively grito competition

The Texarkana College Hispanic Student Association (HSA) has played a key role in promoting the event. “This festival is a chance to celebrate the richness of Hispanic culture and share it with the entire TC community,” said Brandi Chavez, TC Academic Records Specialist and HSA Co-Advisor. “We are proud to honor our heritage through food, music, and traditions that bring people together.”

For more information about the Hispanic Heritage Month Festival, contact Texarkana College Student Activities Office at studentactivities@texarkanacollege.edu. Visit here for pictures from last year’s festival.