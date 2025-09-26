Police Investigating After Three People Shot

Sponsor

Texarkana police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured outside an apartment complex Thursday night.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police, officers were called to the 3800 block of Magnolia Street around 10:15 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reported gunfire in the area. When officers arrived, they discovered that a woman inside one of the apartments had been shot in the arm, while a man in the parking lot sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh.

A third victim had already driven himself to the hospital before police arrived. All three victims are reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and who was involved. Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the event or has information to contact the Texarkana Police Department at 903-798-3116, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.