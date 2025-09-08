Sponsor

Douglas DeWayne Green, age 69, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, August 21, 2025. He was born on February 19, 1956, in Vivian, Louisiana, to Dovie Lynn Green and Carl Douglas Green.

DeWayne spent his career working as a Manager and Auditor with GE Railcar Services and the Bureau of Explosives, where he was known for his dedication and strong work ethic. Outside of work, he found great joy in the outdoors—especially fishing and hunting. Above all, he cherished time spent with his beloved grand dogs, Drew and Brittany Brees, who brought him endless happiness.

DeWayne will be remembered as a loving and devoted family man, a loyal friend, and someone who always made those around him feel cared for.

He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Kathy Green; son Loren Dane Green; parents Dovie Lynn Green and Carl Douglas Green; sisters Carla Ann Green and Carolyn Trombley; and brothers Jesse Green and Timmy Green.

Left to cherish his memory are his fur babies, Drew and Brittany Brees; wife, Dee (Dorris) Sonnier Green; Son Cody Jason Green; grandson Jesse Dane Green; stepson Cary Sonnier; brother Stacey Green; special niece Misty Trombley; sister-in-law Joyce Green; and bonus family, Jeremy, Melissa, Anna Beth, and Jacob Killian; and a host of nieces, nephew, family and friends.

A memorial visitation will be on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, from 2:00 to 4:00 P. M. at Texarkana Funeral Home- Arkansas, with Jeremy Killian and Rev. Derly Jones officiating, and will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to Texarkana Animal League.