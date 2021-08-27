Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization: Allowing Public Comment on Two Proposed Local Projects

Advertisement

The Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is offering a public review and comment period on the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) Amendment Two Texas portion. The purpose of the comment period is to gather public input on the amendment of the FY 2021-2024 TIP for the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Area. The TIP is a 4-year listing of transportation projects and strategies, addressing the region’s transportation needs. The FY 2021-2024 Texas TIP identifies both local and state projects, that are supported by local governments and Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) which will be included in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) must be financially constrained. The MPO is proposing to add the following two (2) projects to be include in the FY2021-2024 TIP. The proposed projects to be added are:

#46 A – FM 989 (Kings Highway) – widen existing 2-lane highway to 4-lane divided highway

#55 – IH 30 Frontage Roads – Construct one-way frontage roads entrance and exit ramps and turnarounds.

ALL Comments must be received by or postmarked by September 10th to be include in the revision.

The FY 2021-2024 TIP Amendment Two is available for comment by contacting the MPO Office at (903) 798-3927. A copy of the TIP can be mailed to you or make an appointment to visit the Texarkana MPO Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Advertisement

Comment forms will be available on the MPO website, on the “Contact Us” tab. Comments from the public will be reviewed before the MPO Policy Board considers the document for adoption.

The MPO makes every reasonable effort to accommodate the needs of the public. The documents are published in English. If you have special communication or accommodation needs, or have a need for an interpreter, a request can be made. Please call the MPO at (903)798-3927 at least 4 working days prior to the end of the comment period.

Public notice of public involvement activities and time established for public review and comments on the TIP will satisfy the POP requirements.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to help combat the spread of COVID-19 virus the MPO Staff is teleworking from home. However, comments will be accepted by telephone, mail, email, or fax. To leave a message, please speak clearly, leave your name, phone number and comment.