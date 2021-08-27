Melvin Cox

Advertisement

Melvin L. Cox, 89, of Yoakum, Texas passed away August 22, 2021. He was a retired truck driver of almost 50 years and was a member of the House of Grace Church.

He was born October 17, 1931 to Clark and Myrtle Cox in Detroit, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his life partner, Ella June Kulczewski and son Larry Michael Cox.

Melvin leaves behind his children, Myrtis Chevallier of Henderson, Texas, Patti Rickard (Donnie) of Henderson, Texas, Tonya Porras of Yoakum, Texas, Kathy Reed (Tim) of Texarkana, Arkansas; nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 2 PM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Chapelwood Cemetery with Rev. Mike Powell officiating.

Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Friday, August 27, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of South Texas, 1005 Mallette Dr, Victoria, Texas 77904.