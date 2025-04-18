License Plate Reader Cameras Show Success in Texarkana

Sponsor

Texarkana’s implementation of license plate reader cameras has proven to be an effective tool in law enforcement over the past 18 months. With around 20 cameras strategically placed around the city since June 2023, local authorities have achieved notable successes, including the recovery of stolen vehicles and arrests of individuals with outstanding warrants.

One recent incident highlighted the cameras’ effectiveness when law enforcement apprehended a wanted suspect traveling between Little Rock and Dallas after his license plate triggered an alert. Authorities have also recovered a stolen vehicle from Arlington, Texas.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police Public Information Officer Shawn Vaughn, the cameras, designed to capture the rear view of vehicles, operate without identifying passengers, addressing some privacy concerns raised by residents.

Despite criticisms and lawsuits concerning privacy and misuse in other jurisdictions, officials emphasized the safeguards in place to prevent unauthorized access or activities, such as tracking individuals unlawfully. Access to the system is tightly controlled, with entries and alerts largely managed by detectives or crime analysts, ensuring accountability.

Patrol cars are also now equipped with license plate reader systems further enhance the city’s law enforcement capabilities. These cameras provide real-time alerts to officers when flagged vehicles are detected.

Vaughn went on to say that, “locally the success that we’ve had in terms of being able to arrest people with warrants as well as recover stolen vehicles has been quite exceptional”