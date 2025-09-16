Sponsor

Roxie Ann Durham, age 70, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2025. She was born on December 3, 1954, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to her parents Shirley Ann and Richard Elder.

Roxie dedicated many years to helping others as a chiropractic assistant, where she was known for her kind heart and gentle spirit. Her compassion extended beyond the workplace, touching the lives of all who knew her.

A woman of strong faith, Roxie was devoted to her Baptist beliefs and lived a life grounded in love, service, and care for her family and community.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Shirley Ann and Richard Elder; and her spouse Charles Durham, Jr.

Roxie is survived by her loving family: two daughters: Amy Mitchell and her husband Hai Nuygen of Panama City, Florida and Amanda and her husband Raul Vega of Texarkana, Texas; her son: Richard Young of Texarkana, Arkansas; two brothers Kris Elder of Harrison, Arkansas; Floyd Elder of Texarkana, Texas; and eight cherished grandchildren who brought great joy to her life.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM.

Roxie’s warmth, faith, and generosity will be forever remembered by those who knew and loved her.