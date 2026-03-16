Texas A&M University–Texarkana to Host 2026 Mental Health Update Conference on May 1

SPONSOR

Mental health professionals from across the region will gather at Texas A&M University–Texarkana on Friday, May 1, for the 2026 Mental Health Update, a full‑day professional development conference focused on innovative tools, emerging practices, and critical issues in the field.

This year’s theme, “New Tools for Old Struggles: Innovation in Mental Health,” highlights the evolving landscape of mental health care and the need for practitioners to stay informed on new approaches to long‑standing challenges.

The conference will run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Eagle Hall, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. Attendees will receive 6.5 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and enjoy both breakfast and lunch as part of the program.

SPONSOR

Topics covered throughout the day will include:

Ethics

Cultural Humility

Human Trafficking

Additional emerging issues in mental health practice

Registration is open now through April 15, with a fee of $125. Participants may register online through the event portal.

The conference is sponsored by Cornerstone Caregiving and SignatureCare Emergency Center, whose support helps provide high‑quality training opportunities for mental health professionals throughout the Four States region.

Sponsorships are still available! For additional information, attendees may contact Dr. Kristine Yells at kyells@tamut.edu or 903‑334‑6637.