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December 9, 1941 – March 15, 2026

Mary “Ellen” Pardue, 84, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away March 15, 2026.

She was born on December 9, 1941, in Springhill, Arkansas. Ellen spent most of her life in Texarkana where she devoted herself to her family and home.

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She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Pardue; three brothers, Howard “Buddy” Stevenson, Wade Stevenson, and Lynn Stevenson; and two sisters, Sybil Yates and Verna Williams.

She is survived by her four children: Teresa Harris of Texarkana, Arkansas, widow of the late Rex Harris; Michelle Russell of Scott, Arkansas; Greg Pardue (Stacy) of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Jon Pardue (Lori) of Texarkana, Arkansas.

She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Rex Lee Harris II (Amy), Max Harris, Jason Carter, Tiffany Carter, Brian Pardue, William Pardue, Kristopher Pardue, Kaylee Thacker, Jessie Henderson (Jordan), Jon Michael Pardue (Destiny), Michael Morton (Monica), and Mark Morton (Ashlee); 18 great-grandchildren; a number of nieces, nephews, and friends; one cousin, Bobbie Brodnax; and a special friend, Carol Patton.

Funeral services will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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