U.S. Army Veteran

Robert Vernon “Bit” Haney was born to Floyd Laverne and Alma Jo Short Haney on September 7, 1941, in Wichita Falls, Texas. He grew up there along with his siblings Bettye, Johnny, and Tommy, and graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1959. After a year of study at Texas A&M University, he returned to Wichita Falls and enrolled at Midwestern University. In November of 1965 he entered the United State Army and earned Soldier of the Quarter honors for his performance in boot camp at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Later, he completed Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as a second lieutenant. He served with distinction in Vietnam in 1969-1970 as an artillery officer—initially, a first lieutenant, later, a captain—attached to the 25th Infantry Division and was awarded several honors, including the Victory Medal. He also served two tours of duty in Germany (1967-1968, 1974-1977) as an artillery officer in the Pershing Missile System program. He left the Army in 1977, having achieved the rank of Major, and went on to serve for twenty years in the United States Postal Service, retiring in 2006.

Robert is survived by his wife Joanne Chesshire Norwood Haney and his children Sherie Sue Norwood Meyers and Robert Nicholas “Nick” Norwood, his brother Johnny, his grandchildren Graham Knight Norwood, and Natalee Dunnam Norwood Stone, and by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Alma Jo, his sister Bettye and brother Tommy.

During his twenty years of employment as a postal carrier in Atlanta, Texas, Robert became a beloved member of that community and a close friend to his postal customers. He remembered their birthdays, and they remembered his. He often volunteered his free time in the evenings and on the weekends to help them with home repairs and other tasks, and they rewarded him with their enduring friendship and admiration. At Christmastime, the gifts he received from friends and postal customers filled the Haney kitchen with delicious homemade treats and other tokens of appreciation, and he reciprocated by giving out jars of his homemade candied jalapeños. He will be missed by his family and by the many lifelong friends he made throughout his career.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 1:00 pm at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel, 1015 N. Kings Highway, Nash, TX with Dr. Stevenson officiating.

The family would like to express its extreme gratitude to the management and staff of Pleasant Manor Nursing Home in Ashdown, Arkansas, for the tremendous care they provided Robert over the past two years; and gratitude to the caregivers from Dierksen Hospice for their thoughtful attention during these past several months.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a favorite charity.