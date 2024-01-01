Sponsor

The Betrothed Cigar Lounge and Tobacco Store has officially reopened under new management at 3260 N. Stateline Texarkana, AR 71854.

Juan Green is the owner of the Betrothed Cigar Lounge and Tobacco Store and a proud veteran whose main goal is to provide a relaxing and peaceful environment for cigar enthusiasts to smoke and relieve stress.

The establishment has cigars for purchase and hookah for purchase or rental and is BYOB.

The hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

