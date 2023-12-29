Sponsor

Mr. Earnest McGee, III was born on April 10th, 1970 to the late Earnest McGee, Jr. and Barbara McGraw. He passed away peacefully on December 23, 2023, at the age of 53.

Earnest was raised in Texarkana, Arkansas along with his siblings. He attended Arkansas Senior High School. He was a very outgoing person. He played several sports and was voted “Best Dressed” by his Peers. He graduated with the AHS Class of 1988.

Throughout his life, he was known to be the life of the party and he loved to dance. He was a “People Person” and enjoyed spending quality time with his family & friends. He loved his neighborhood, “Sandflat” and enjoyed buying the little kids in his neighborhood candy & snacks. To know Ernie, was to Love Him, and He was loved dearly by all that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Earnest McGee, Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memories: Mother: Barbara McGraw; His Son: Xavier Johnson; His Brothers: Cedric McGee, Roderic McGee; His Sisters: Shaketha McGee, Delecia Moss and Step-Sister: Charice McGraw; Uncles: Lee L. Nard, James Cole; Aunts: Celia Green, Mary Helen Hill; Special Friend/Brother: Charles McClain; Special Nephews: Torrean Gaither & Christian Benton; Special Niece: Dr. Saniya McGee and a host of family members and friends.

Visitation Friday, December 29, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, December 30, 2023 10:00 AM Holy Temple Church of God In Christ with Pastor Rockridge Hannah, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.