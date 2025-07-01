The Catfish & Mudbug Music Festival Returns to Downtown Texarkana – FREE to the Public

Sponsor

Downtown is heating up this summer as the Catfish & Mudbug Music Festival returns on Saturday, July 5, 2025, to Front Street Plaza in the heart of Texarkana! This high-energy celebration is free and open to the public, bringing 12 hours of non-stop fun, food, and live music.

At the heart of the festival is The Loading Dock, the city-funded and newly enhanced performance stage, built to spotlight community culture and entertainment. The stage will feature an exciting lineup of local and regional performers representing the vibrant rhythm and soul of our area.

Live Performances On The Loading Dock Stage Include:

Stevie Ray and The Deacon

The Rod P Outfit

Jack Forte

BlackStrap

The Left Hooks

Trophy Husbands

And more surprise acts throughout the day!

Expect delicious food vendors serving up southern catfish, crawfish boils, and sweet treats, plus local small businesses and artisans showcasing their work. This festival supports tourism, promotes small business growth, and invites everyone to experience the spirit of Downtown Texarkana.

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Location: Front Street Plaza – 216 E Broad St, Texarkana, AR

Admission: FREE!

Come out and celebrate community, culture, and catfish with us. For press inquiries, interviews, or media access, please contact Tameka Grady at 903-701-7040.

Let’s make memories on the plaza — see you at the Loading Dock!

