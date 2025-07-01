Robbery Suspect Allegedly Took Cash, Candy, Cigs And Alcohol

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of the gunpoint hold up of a convenience store clerk earlier this month in Texarkana, Texas, reportedly tried to make off with sweets, cigarettes, alcohol, cigarettes and cash before being taken into custody just blocks away.

Larodderick Jermaine Clay, 38, allegedly pointed a gun on June 14 at a clerk at the Fuel-N-Go in the 1600 block of Robison Road in Texarkana, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit. Clay allegedly was wearing a face covering when he entered and asked the clerk for tobacco products.

After putting the items in a bag, the clerk reported looking up to see a handgun pointed at her. When ordered by the gunman to do so, the clerk handed over cash from the register and got down on the floor. The gunman allegedly ordered the clerk to count to 100 before telling her to add some Newport cigarettes to the bag and ordering her to count to 200 while on the floor.

The clerk reported that she stood up after hearing the gunman, later identified as Clay, leave the store. As the robber was leaving, the clerk’s son was walking in. The son immediately called 911 after being told of the robbery by his mom and was able to give officers information regarding the direction in which Clay had fled.

When Clay was taken into custody, he allegedly had a white plastic sack containing Hot Tamales candy, rolling papers, numerous small bottles of alcohol, Airheads candy, gummy bears, pickle-flavored chips and cigarettes, the affidavit said. Officers further recovered over $400 in cash from Clay.

Officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Department reportedly recovered a .45 caliber handgun that had been reported stolen to police in Atlanta, Texas.

Clay has been charged with aggravated robbery and theft of a firearm. He faces five to 99 years or life in prison if found guilty of aggravated robbery. If found guilty of firearm theft, Clay faces six months to two years in a state jail.

Clay is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office, court records show. The cases have been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.