The Railyard Saloon is Now Open in Downtown Texarkana

221 East Broad St. is the new home of The Railyard Saloon. In addition to being apart Texarkana, Arkansas’ Entertainment District with all the benefits impugned therein; Guests can expect friendly service, an online-jukebox with good sound, pool tables, pub games, and a hotdog or sausage on-a-bun for late-night munchies.

Owner Jamie Reynolds said, “It’s just a blessing to be downtown. I want to see my town grow, I want to be a participant of it; I look forward to meeting new people, being a tourist stop, creating things for the tourists, team-working with the bars and local businesses around me, and making downtown grow.”

Reynolds would like to thank the Wright family and the owners of the Crossties Event Venue for all their help and support. She added that the spirit of “teamwork” downtown is amazing and she can’t wait to give back.

The Railyard Saloon is open seven days a week at 5 p.m. till midnight, Sunday through Thursday, and closes at 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.