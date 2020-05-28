Musgraves Named TASD Teacher of the Year

Advertisement

Mr. Todd Musgraves was recently named the Texarkana Arkansas School District Teacher of the Year. Musgraves is a 4th-grade teacher at College Hill Elementary.

Musgraves completed his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice at University of Arkansas – Fayetteville and his Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction at Texas A&M University – Texarkana.

He then joined the TASD Razorback family in 2009. He has served as a 4th-grade teacher at Fairview Elementary, Kilpatrick Elementary, and College Hill Elementary schools. His colleagues describe Mr. Musgraves as an educator who possesses the determination, passion, and work ethic needed to establish rapport with students. “After the initial shock of being selected as the TASD Teacher of the Year, I am extremely grateful to receive such an honor,” stated Musgraves. “I have the privilege to work with a group of educators who give their best every day.”

Musgraves’ teaching philosophy is that every student can succeed and even surpass their own as well as other’s expectations. His teaching goal is to get his students to believe they can accomplish whatever they want – to be whatever they want to be in life. “I am committed to making sure my students have every chance available to learn not only intellectual skills, but social, emotional, and physical skills as well,” Musgraves commented.

