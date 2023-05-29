Feds Charge Man Who Has Threatened Texarkana Court Security Officers

TEXARKANA, Ark.–A man who allegedly told a federal court security officer that he was going to kill him earlier this year has been charged with lying about his criminal history on a federal firearms application.

David Earl Kemp, 59, allegedly had been told previously he could not enter the federal courthouse that straddles the Texas and Arkansas state line because of “disruptive behavior” when he attempted to go inside in January, according to a criminal complaint filed in Arkansas-side federal court.

Kemp allegedly told a court security officer, “I am going to kill you,” when he was denied entry Jan. 5. Two CSOs were outside on the Arkansas side of the building Feb. 5 when a man fitting Kemp’s description walked up and introduced himself as “David” and asked if they would do him a favor.

The man handed one of the officers a rifle cartridge and asked them to give it to James Spiropoulos, a retired FBI agent who previously served in the Texarkana region. On May 10, Kemp allegedly attempted to purchase a 12-gauge shotgun from Roy’s Pawn Shop in Texarkana, Ark.

Kemp, who has a felony conviction for failure to pay child support, allegedly denied having a felony conviction on a form used in firearm purchase background checks in violation of federal law, the complaint said. When the pawn shop declined to sell the long gun to Kemp, he allegedly became belligerent with its employees.

Kemp appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Bryant on May 17 for an initial appearance and is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshalls Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Jones filed a motion seeking Kemp’s continued detention citing concern for community safety.

The federal public defender’s office has been appointed to represent Kemp.

