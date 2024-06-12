The Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center Lemonade Stand Project Raising Funds for Child Abuse Survivors

Sponsor

The Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center (TCAC) invites local families, businesses, and community groups to host a lemonade stand this summer for local child abuse survivors in need. The Lemonade Stand Project aims to raise funds that will assist children and supportive family members with basic needs so they can focus on healing and rebuilding their lives after a report of child abuse.

Those who are looking for a fun and meaningful way to give back this summer can contact Maureen Fletcher at (903)792-2215 or maureenfletcher@cactexarkana.org to get started. TCAC will provide signage and a donation jar for your stand.

The TCAC is a local nonprofit serving children and families who have been impacted by abuse in Greater Texarkana. TCAC is a sister program to CASA for Children, sharing the same mission of providing hope, healing, and justice for survivors of child abuse and neglect. For more information on how you can get involved in advocating for children in our area, visit www.casacac.org.

About the Lemonade Stand Project

The Lemonade Stand Project was launched in 2024 by the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center (TCAC) with the goal of spreading awareness of their mission and raising funds to help meet basic needs of local child abuse survivors so they can focus on healing. To learn more, visit www.texarkanacac.org/post/kids-helping-kids-the-lemonade-stand-project.

