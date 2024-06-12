Arkansas High School Junior Wins Congressional Art Competition

Sponsor

Arkansas High School is proud to announce that Krisha Oechsle, a junior at AHS, has won first place in the 4th Congressional District in the Congressional Art Competition. Sponsored annually by the Congressional Institute, this nationwide competition aims to recognize and encourage artistic talent among high school students across the nation.

Krisha’s exceptional artwork, created under the guidance of her art teacher, Mrs. Amber Fenix, stood out among the entries. Having participated in Mrs. Fenix’s AP art class during the past school year, Krisha’s dedication and talent have been evident in her winning piece. This achievement marks another success for Arkansas High School, which has been participating in the Congressional Art Competition for several years. Krisha’s artwork will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol for one year alongside other winning entries from across the country.

In recognition of her outstanding achievement, Southwest Airlines will be flying Krisha round-trip to Washington, DC, this summer. She will attend the 43rd Annual Celebration/Reception on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, where she will have the opportunity to see her artwork on display.

Arkansas High School congratulates Krisha on this remarkable accomplishment and wishes her continued success in her artistic endeavors.

About the Congressional Art Competition: The Congressional Art Competition, sponsored by the Congressional Institute, aims to recognize and encourage artistic talent among high school students nationwide. Since its inception in 1982, the competition has provided a platform for over 650,000 students to showcase their creativity and talent.

