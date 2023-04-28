The Texarkana Regional Airport Board Advances New Terminal Name Honoring Jim E. Yates

Advertisement

The Texarkana Regional Airport board unanimously approved an agreement with the Yates Foundation to name the new Airport Terminal the “Jim E. Yates Terminal.” This agreement will now go before both cities for final approval.

Jim Earl Yates is known for building E-Z Mart Stores, Inc. into one of the nation’s largest privately held convenience store chains. In 2009 he was inducted into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame. He was deeply committed to the Texarkana community, where he served on the boards of the Wadley Regional Medical Center, Perot Theatre, Easter Seals, and Temple Memorial Rehabilitation Center. He was also an avid aviator, he had a hangar at our airport, and he served on both the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics Commission as well as the Texarkana Regional Airport Board.

According to a statement from the Yates Group, FaEllen Yates, wife of the late Jim E. Yates, and his family are excited and privileged to provide support for Texarkana Regional Airport’s new passenger terminal. This facility, named to honor the legacy of Jim E. Yates, will help both cities and the entire area, providing more efficient and comfortable travel while also facilitating opportunities for airport expansion and regional business development, and economic growth.

Jim E. Yates had a passion for aviation and a deep love for his community and local progress; we are proud to have the opportunity to couple that with his lasting legacy. We, the Yates family and Yates Foundation, can think of no better way to honor Jim E. Yates than by naming the new terminal in his honor.

“The Texarkana Regional Airport is honored to be partnering with the Yates Group on this matter, Jim and his family have a long history in Texarkana and at our Airport, we can hope that this new terminal will be able to follow such a great legacy laid out by Mr. Jim E. Yates.” Said Executive Director Paul Mehrlich.

The naming rights agreement is expected to pass in upcoming city council meetings. The Jim E. Yates Terminal will be a two-story 40,000 SF building with jet bridges, it is currently on track for a Summer 2024 opening date.

