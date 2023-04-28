Man Charged with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer After Allegedly Shooting at Bowie County Constable

Advertisement

On Monday, April 24 2023, Bowie County Constable Randall Baggett was in the area of FM 1398 and U.S. Highway 82w (Hooks, TX) when he was passed by a dark colored Chrysler 300 that was traveling at a high rate of speed. Constable Baggett flashed his vehicle’s emergency lighting in efforts of slowing the driver down. The driver, later identified as Richard Anthony King, quickly pulled to the side of the roadway and into an open intersection located at Farm to Market Road 1398 and Willow Oaks Drive. King exited his vehicle with a handgun, took a shooting position and approached Constable Baggett’s vehicle. Constable Baggett exited his own vehicle, drew his service weapon, and fired on King to stop his assault. King ran to the passenger side of Constable Baggett’s vehicle and took a covered position as Constable Baggett continued to engage him. King surrendered and tossed his firearm in the grass near his position. King was secured by responding law enforcement. Richard King had been shot in the upper leg and was provided medical attention until Life Net Ambulance personnel arrived. He was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital where he was treated for his injury. Constable Baggett was not injured during the encounter. The officer involved shooting is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Ranger Division. Richard Anthony King was arrested and is charged with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer. His bond has been set at $750,000.00.

RICHARD ANTHONY KING, 55 years of age, of Hooks TX-Charged with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer.

Bowie County Constable (Precinct 1) Randall Baggett was appointed to fill the remainder of Retired Constable Chris Lee’s term.

