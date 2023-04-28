Advertisement

James Curtis “Juice” Carson was born to Charlie and Ruthie Lee Carson on March 12, 1961. He was preceded in death by both parents and two older brothers, Willie R. Murphy and Charlie Roberson and one granddaughter, Amayia Carson.

James grew up in the Macedonia, Liberty Eylau area and graduated from Texas High School in 1981. James retired from Colgate- Palmolive after thirty years. James would spend his days with his love of gardening and fishing anytime he got the chance. James ‘LOVED” fishing especially with his sons. His spare retirement time was spent with the true love of his life, Sandra and their four grandchildren.

James leaves to cherish his memory to his wife of thirty-eight years, Sandra Harrison Carson; two sons: Javon (Satera) Carson and Josh (Arlana) Carson; grandchildren: Dash, Jacien, Kynleigh and Adalee Carson; two brothers: Calvin Carson, Marvin Carson: five sisters: Wilma Wheat, Debra Carson Ware, Janet (Steve) Matlock, Lesia Carson, Deidra (Joe) Carson Nelson all of Texarkana, TX; two special friends: Buford Edmond and Darryl Picket; two special In-laws: Willie and Mary Walker and a host of aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, cousins and friends.

Advertisement

Visitation Friday, April 28, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Nicole Hill, Eulogist. Casket will not be opened at the Cemetery.

